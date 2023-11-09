Toys for Tots Drives kick off across Southeast Minnesota

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s the that time of year again, Toys for Tots drives are beginning to pop up all across the region.

Southeast Minnesota Toys for Tots has partnered with numerous locations in the eight counties they work with to have toys dropped off and collected. Both local toy stores and big box stores are partnering with 20-percent discounts in stores to stock up supplies of toys in stores.

“We start next week on 102.5 the Fox, we broadcast live from different locations, like Legacy Toys,” said Mark Clark of iHeart Media Rochester. “And we encourage people to stop by and make a donation some places, like Legacy Toys, November 13-29, they’re going to match all donations and purchases in the store, up to $10,000 dollars. Scheels is going to do the same thing for us, up to $7,000. So we’ve got some great partners doing some great things.”

If you’d like to help volunteer or find out more on drives you can make donations here and ABC 6 will also have our own toys for tots drive on November 28 from 9 am to 8 pm