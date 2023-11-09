Spatchcock Turkey
With Thanksgiving coming soon, We share with you how to get the juiciest turkey and cook it in half the time. Spatchcock is a dressed fowl that has had its backbone removed and split open and flattened so it cooks more evenly. Brining poultry is a way to produce a more tender and flavorful turkey.
