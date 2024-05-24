What the Tech? More Tech for Travel

(ABC 6 News) – The summer travel season is underway! And if you’re planning a vacation sometime in the next few months, you’ll want to plan now to ensure you have what you need for your tech devices.

Staying in an Airbnb, hotel, or condo on your next trip? While they may offer the comforts of

home, they often fall short when it comes to tech amenities. Here’s how to ensure you’re

well-prepared for your tech needs:

Electrical outlets are never where you need them, so packing a portable hub or power strip is a

game-changer. Consider a power strip from Anker, which offers 6 AC outlets, 2 standard USB

ports, and a USB-C port for fast charging for phones, tablets, and laptops.

If you’re cruising, remember that all cruise ships forbid the use of power strips with surge

protectors. Anker and a few other companies offer power strips, especially for cruise cabins.

These are a must-have as cabins generally offer few outlets.

Portable power strips are an excellent option, providing multiple outlets and USB ports in a

compact size.

While hotels and rentals offer WiFi, bringing your own WiFi router is a smart move for enhanced

security. By connecting your router, you create a private network, safeguarding your devices

from potential hackers on shared networks.

Hackers who know what they’re doing can steal stored passwords by taking over the WiFi

network. Security experts even warn that hackers can tamper with WiFi routers and capture

keystrokes days or weeks after they leave the property.

You’ll also need to check with your Airbnb host to see if you can use your own router. Some

forbid disconnecting the WiFi router as it controls security cameras.

Travel routers are compact and affordable, or you can repurpose an old router. Alternatively,

consider a hotspot from your cellular provider or use your phone’s hotspot feature for internet

access.

If you have an older phone you no longer use, you can add it to your cellular plan and use it as

a dedicated hotspot for the family.

Regardless of your accommodation, always use a VPN for an added layer of security. Hotel and

rental WiFi networks are generally less secure than coffee shop WiFi, making a VPN essential

for protecting your sensitive data.

With these tech travel tips, you can enjoy a seamless and secure experience on your next trip.

Safe travels!