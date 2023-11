(ABC 6 NEWS) – Today we would like to introduce you to Zeus!

He’s as cute as can be!

He’s an active 6-year-old retriever with a lot of love to give.

He’s an original member of the pasta puppy litter from 2017 and is looking for his furever home.

If you’d like to adopt Zeus, his adoption fee is $350.

More information on him can be found here.