Pet of the Week: Bubba & Lilo

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Lilo, the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This beautiful gal is looking for her forever family. She was adopted a few years ago, but unfortunately her family went through some changes and they could no longer keep her.

She’s as sweet as can be, and would love to be back in a home of her own!

Lilo has been described as a “happy dog who loves to go for walks, and loves being by your side.”

She may prefer being the only pet in her forever home, so she can soak up all of the love and attention for herself! If you are interested in making this girl a part of your family, apply online!

Pets of the Week: Lilo and Bubba

Meet Bubba, the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Bubba is about 3 years of age and he is literally a “hunk of love!”

Bubba really likes attention from people and he loves to show off his belly when he is the center of attention!

Bubba has tested positive for FIV and shows no side effects from this. He has been neutered and is current on his shots and other vet work.

We are looking for a loving, indoor only home for this little guy, and his adoption is sponsored!

If you’re interested in making this handsome fella part of your family, apply online!