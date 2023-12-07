Pet of the Week: Adeline & Ned

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Adeline and Ned!

Ned is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Ned is a resilient and lovable two-year-old Pitbull with a heart as big as his adorable, floppy ears.

This charming canine adventurer began his journey when he was discovered running as a stray.

Despite his challenging start, Ned’s spirit remained unbroken, and his sweet nature quickly captured the hearts of all who encountered him. With no one to claim him, Ned is now on the lookout for a forever home where he can share his affection and enthusiasm for life.

Though initially a bit shy, Ned’s hesitation melt once he feels the comfort of a caring human. This resilient pup doesn’t take long to form deep connections, and before you know it, he’ll be your most loyal companion, always ready for a playful romp or a cozy snuggle.

If you’re interested in learning more or adopting Ned, apply online!

Adeline is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

She is a gorgeous, well-fed calico girl.

She likes people and will tolerate the other 140+ cats currently residing at MCHS.

She does have a bit of the “I’m SPECIAL” attitude. Adeline is spayed and current on all vet work.

MCHS is looking for a loving, indoor only home for her.

If Adeline is the feline for you, apply online!