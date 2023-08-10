Pet of the Week: Zach & Luna

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Zach & Luna!

Luna is the Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester Pet of the Week!

This beautiful husky mix is just over a year old and she fun and energetic!

Her new family should have either experience with the Husky Breed, or have done some research so they know what this breed needs!

A “secure” fenced yard or a running partner would be ideal for Luna. She’s a smart girl, and is very active so she will need plenty of mental and physical exercise!

Zach (left) and Luna (right) are the Pet(s) of the Week!

She may also enjoy having another high energy dog to play with to keep her entertained!

If you think Luna is the one for you, apply online!

Zach is the Mower County Humane Society in Austin Pet of the Week!

This handsome gentleman will be turning two in October.

Zach came to MCHS when his owner could no longer take care of him, so he has some basic training, and will need lots of exercise!

The previous owner says he is a pit bull mix, but could also be part cattle dog and lab.

Zach does well with other dogs, but sometimes be can be a little too enthusiastic.

He would do best in a home with older kids.

If Zach sounds like the pup for you, click here!