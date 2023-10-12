Pet of the Week: Yuki & Penny

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Yuki and Penny!

Penny is the Paws and Claws Humane Society (PCHS) Pet of the Week!

Penny is a five-month-old chihuahua mix, such a precious pup! She came to PCHS with her four siblings, and they’re all looking for their forever homes!

She was a tad nervous for her appearance on ABC 6 News Good Morning, but she still has that puppy energy!

Penny is a bit shy at first, but once she get’s to know you, she becomes very playful and loving.

If you’re interested in brining Penny home, click here!

Meet Yuki, the Mower County Humane Society (MCHS) Pet of the Week!

Yuki is a six-month-old kitten looking for her forever family!

She does great with the other cats and with the volunteers.

Yuki came to MCHS with a pretty severe eye infection which has resulted in her having somewhat cloudy vision because of the damage caused. She does not let this stop her!

She is sweet and cuddly and would be perfect for any indoor home.

If you’re interested in bringing Yuki home, click here!