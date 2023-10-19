Pet of the Week: Willie & Kindra

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Willie and Kindra!

Willie is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This handsome boy is a friendly 2-year-old Cattle Dog who found his way to PCHS from an impound.

Willie is a bundle of energy and enthusiasm, ready to bring an active and dynamic spirit to his forever home. With his characteristic intelligence and determination, he thrives in an environment where his

Cattle Dog instincts can be harnessed. Willie is looking for a family experienced with the breed, one that can provide the mental and physical stimulation he craves.

Willie’s boundless energy and zest for life make him an excellent companion for an active family that loves outdoor adventures and playtime.

If you’re ready to embark on exciting hikes, engage in agility training, or simply have a loving companion to keep you company on your daily runs, Willie is your ideal partner.

This fun Cattle dog is not just a pet; he’s a loyal and devoted friend who’s eager to join your family and share in all of life’s adventures.

If you’re thinking about adopting Willie, apply online!

Kindra is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

She is just over a year old, and was born at MCHS.

Kindra is a bit on the shy side at first with new people, but warms up quickly! She is now spayed and is current on shots.

If you’re interested in adopting this gorgeous girl, apply online!