Pet of the Week: Tuffy & Jax

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Tuffy, the Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester Pet of the Week!

This gorgeous girl is a playful 6-month-old Collie and Pitbull mix whose adorable face will instantly melt your heart!

Tuffy, along with her sister Peanut, found themselves at Paws and Claws when their previous owner could no longer provide the care they needed.

Despite the upheaval in their lives, Tuffy’s resilient spirit shines through.

With her soft fur and endearing eyes, she is a true charmer.

Meet Tuffy (left) and Jax (right). The Pet(s) of the Week from Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester and the Mower County Humane Society.

Tuffy loves nothing more than engaging in energetic play and exploring the world with boundless curiosity.

She is now seeking a loving forever home where she can bring joy, companionship, and a whole lot of wagging tails.

Volunteers with PCHS thinks she would do great in a home with kids and/or other pets!

If you’re interested in bringing her into your family, click here!

Meet Jax, the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

He was born around September 2021.

Jax is a very easy going guy who does great adults and kids, he really prefers people company over cat company.

He is now neutered and current on shots, and we’re looking for an indoor only home for Jax.

If you’re interested in bringing this handsome guy home, click here!