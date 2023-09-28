Pet of the Week: Sunday & Ruger

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Sunday and Ruger!

Ruger is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This handsome boy is a delightful 5-year-old Beagle Terrier mix who found his way to PCHS from an area impound.

With his adorable blend of breeds, Ruger captures hearts with his charming personality and medium-sized frame.

He already has some training, knowing commands such as ‘sit’ and ‘paw.’

This lovable canine is a master of snuggling and finds pure bliss in cozying up under blankets, making him the perfect companion for chilly evenings or lazy weekends.

Ruger’s gentle and affectionate nature shines through, and he eagerly seeks a loving forever home where he can share his warmth and love with his new family.

If you’re searching for a loyal and cuddly companion to brighten your days and warm your heart, Ruger is ready to bring his special brand of comfort and companionship into your life.

He is neutered and up-to-date on vet work.

If Ruger is perfect for you, you can fill out an adoption form or find more information here!

Sundays is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This gorgeous girl is a purebred dalmatian who arrived in July 2023 from the city pound after fulfilling the legal hold time and not being claimed by an owner.

Sunday is a bouncy, happy, and affectionate girl who loves people and is estimated to be at least 3 years old.

Like many dalmatians, Sunday is quite hearing impaired, if not completely deaf. This does not slow her down at all or keep her from enjoying life.

She responds very well to people and doesn’t seem to mind other dogs of similar size, as long as they’re fairly well mannered. Older kids would be best. No smaller animals.

She has been completely vet checked, spayed, chipped, and her fee is $150.

If Sunday would make a wonderful addition to your family, click here!