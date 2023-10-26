Pet of the Week: Max & Bonzai

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Max and Bonzai!

Bonzai is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

He is a middle-aged boy, about six-years-old, and is as sweet as can be!

He really likes attention, but doesn’t like to share that spotlight with other cats. He’s great with both kids and adults!

Bonzai also has the distinction of having a “corkscrew” tail! The vet guesses that it’s just the way he was born.

He is neutered and current on vet work, if you’re interested in bringing him home, apply online!

Max is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

He is a charming 2-year-old Shepherd Husky mix who can’t wait to find a family of his own.

Max’s life has mostly unfolded within the walls of a shelter, but he’s ready to embark on a new chapter, one that includes a loving forever home.

Max not only loves the company of people but also enjoys the companionship of other dogs, making him the perfect addition to any canine-loving household.

Max’s story is a reminder of the countless shelter animals waiting for a second chance at happiness. His patient demeanor and eagerness to find a loving family make him a wonderful choice for those seeking a loyal and loving companion.

Max is neutered and current on vet work, if you’re interested in giving him his forever home, apply online!