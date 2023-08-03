Pet of the Week: Koda & Theresa

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Koda & Theresa!

Koda is the Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester Pet of the Week, he is a gorgeous 5-year-old chocolate lab who loves scratches!

This charming canine found himself at PCHS when his previous owner faced unfortunate circumstances and could no longer provide for him. He has some basic training, such as knowing ‘sit.’

Koda’s playful nature and friendly demeanor make him an ideal companion for active individuals or families looking to add a dose of energy and love to their lives.

Being a bit older, he doesn’t jump as much as a puppy would, is easy on a leash, and settles down easily.

Koda (left) and Theresa (right) are the Pet(s) of the Week!

With Koda by your side, every day promises to be filled with laughter, tail wags, and heartwarming moments that only a Labrador can bring. Open your home to this lovable chocolate lab, and he will repay you with a lifetime of loyalty and happiness.

If you think Koda would make a wonderful addition to your home, you can find more adoption info here.

Theresa is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week, she is a green-eyed beauty!

Theresa is a younger cat of about 9 months to a year old. She is very friendly once she gets to know you.

She tolerates the other cats, but really likes people over felines!

Theresa loves to be pet, but is also a great listener!

She has been spayed and is current on her shots, if you think Theresa would be perfect for you, you can find more adoption info here.