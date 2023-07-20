Pet of the Week: James & Mazi

(ABC 6 News) – Meet James and Mazi! They are the Pet(s) of the Week!

Mazi is the Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester Pet of the Week.

This gorgeous 3-year-old Pitbull can be a bit shy at first, but she’s a sweetheart once she gets to know you.

She’s has a small and beautiful build, and doesn’t pull too hard on a leash.

Mazi absolutely adores snacks, and that’s one way to win her heart!

Mazi (left) and James (right) are the Pet(s) of the Week.

Give her some time to feel comfortable, and you’ll see her true loving and gentle side.

Once she trusts you, get ready for lots of cuddles and tail wags.

Mazi is looking for a patient and caring family who will give her the love she deserves and maybe a few extra treats along the way!

If you’re interested in bringing Mazi home, click here!

James is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

James is a younger adult of about 1 to 2 years of age.

He is a handsome guy who is pretty easy going.

James would do best with an indoor-only home without very young children.

He is now neutered and current on shots.

If you’re interested in bringing James home, click here!