Pet of the Week: Dona & Jasper

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Jasper, the Paws and Claws Humane Society of Rochester Pet of the Week!

Jasper is a big pup! He’s only a little over 1-year-old.

He is a Bluetick Coonhound with a lot of energy, and would benefit from some training, as he can be strong on leash.

Jasper LOVES to play outside and gets along well with other dogs.

He is neutered and up-to-date on all vet work, his adoption fee is $350.

Dona (left) and Jasper (right) are the Pet(s) of the Week.

If you think Jasper is the one for you, apply online!

Meet Dona, the Mower County Humane Society of Austin Pet of the Week!

She is about 1-year-old and very friendly!

Dona was rescued and brought to MCHS in May 2023, she was pregnant at the time, but unfortunately lost her kittens before they were born.

She prefers people of cats, but does tolerate other felines.

Dona is spayed and up-to-date on vet work, her adoption fee is $50.

If Dona is the cat for you, apply online!