Triton High School hosts first Educator Signing Day

(ABC 6 News) – As the school year wraps up, many seniors are preparing for their next big adventure, college. Although teachers have had their fair share of struggles and frustrations, there are still a number of college bound kids looking to get into education.

As part of National Educator Signing Day, four seniors took the next step towards their elementary education careers on Tuesday. A historic moment for Triton as Alli Horejsi, a science teacher at Triton High School explained, it’s the first time the school is offering it.

It’s not an easy field. Pay and staffing challenges are leading to prolonged union negotiations, and many teachers are leaving the profession due to burnout. But it’s clear those challenges aren’t scaring these students away.

“I love watching kids be able to grow and watching them learn and seeing their faces light up when they finally understand something. It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do since I was little and had teachers,” said Jozey Boe, one of the seniors who signed on Tuesday. She will be attending Minnesota State University-Mankato in the fall.

Both her and Taylor Kraemer took an introduction to education last year. For Kraemer, it was her work with Cobra Care Child Care that made her realize her true calling.

“Working with all of the pre schoolers, kind of just shows me and gives me a feel of what my future will look like with being a teacher and it gets me excited,” said Kraemer who is attending Rochester Community and Technical College this fall.

While there’s excitement, there are also nerves thanks to social media.

“TikTok has a lot of teachers who have had a lot of negative experiences. I just hope mine goes good,” added Boe.

Their mentors like Horejsi say to not sweat the small stuff.

“It’s all about passion, I know that education has its challenges but at the end of the day, it’s a rewarding profession and I wouldn’t dream of doing anything else. I really enjoy everything that comes from being a teacher and this is a way to celebrate that in terms of recognizing these students.”

A lesson these girls are already learning. Just ask Boe, “The positives way outweigh the negatives. You know you’re helping kids even if there’s a couple negative experiences in there.”