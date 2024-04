Question: This NBA Hall of Famer turns 77 years old today. He appeared in the moves “Airplane”, “Fletch”, and “Game of Death”.

Answers: A) Oscar Robertson, B) Walt Frazier, C) Bob McAdoo, D) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Correct Answer: D) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Congrats to the trivia winner Carrie H. from Alden, Minnesota!