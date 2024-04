Question: Apollo 13 was launched into space on this day in 1970. In the 1995 movie, what actor said the famous line, “Houston, we have a problem”.

Answers: A) Kevin Bacon, B) Bill Paxton, C) Tom Hanks, D) Gary Sinise

Correct Answer: C) Tom Hanks

Congrats to the trivia winner Dan S. from Albert Lea, Minnesota!