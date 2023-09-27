Vikings release Gaskin in wake of Akers trade

(KSTP) – A week after acquiring another running back, the Minnesota Vikings have released veteran Myles Gaskin.

The club signed Gaskin after setting the initial 53-man roster last month to add depth to the running back room.

However, last week, the club acquired running back Cam Akers from the Rams, pushing Gaskin further down the depth chart.

RELATED: Vikings get RB Cam Akers in trade with Rams, after run-deficient start

Minnesota also has starter Alexander Mattison and rookie Ty Chandler in the running back room, as well as Kene Nwangwu, who is on injured reserve.

The Vikings are 0-3 after Sunday’s loss to the Chargers and will look to get in the win column Sunday at Carolina, which is also 0-3.