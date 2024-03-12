Stewartville Girls Heading Back to State Basketball Tournament
(ABC 6 News) — The Stewartville Tiger girls basketball team is heading to the State Tournament for the second straight year. ABC 6 stopped by practice to see how they are preparing to see some familiar faces from this season and last on their tournament journey.