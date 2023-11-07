Road to Gold: Byron Volleyball looking to make a splash at State

The 23-4 Bears are in the State Tournament for the second time in program history and the first time since 2009.

(ABC 6 News) — Off the heels of a 3-1 victory in the Section 1AAA Championship on October 4, Byron Bears Volleyball is gearing up for their first State Tournament in 14 years.

Now, the team is eager to keep their historic run going with seniors Lauren Fjerstad and Lexi Nelson leading the way.

“Just taking it one step at a time, one minute at a time,” Fjerstad, an outside hitter, noted. “Making sure that we’re keeping ourselves calm and collected is a huge part of the process.”

“I’m just going to go out there and play like it’s any other regular game,” Nelson, a middle hitter added. “Because honestly, it is just a game that I’m here playing with some of my best friends and I’m going to embrace it and enjoy it, because why not?”

The Bears seldom lost during the regular season, only having four defeats on their record. Their ability to bounce back has been in part due to the team’s willingness to get out of its comfort zone. An expectation head coach Shane Plummer has asked of the Bears who have responded time and again.

“It’s okay to be frustrated with us at times you know?” Coach Plummer discussed. “That’s natural and if we’re having those moments, come talk to us as (a) coaching staff. They’ve just been so resilient, they work so hard. They just really lean on each other I think in those times and help push each other to continue to get better.”

Byron has been placed as the third seed in the Class AAA Tournament and will face Monticello, a random draw, on Wednesday at 7 PM at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.