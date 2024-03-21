Prep of the Week: Tegan Malone

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Stewartville boys basketball has had its fill of talented upperclassmen throughout the past four years.

The latest crop leaving behind a ceiling that continues to get higher with senior Tegan Malone a key part of that standard.

“We are really competitive,” Malone said. “So we just don’t want to give up as many points as we can and just… Give it our best effort on the defensive end and stop them from scoring as much as possible.”

Malone’s calling card has been his defense, always zipping to the ball for a deflection. It’s a proven formula that has led to the Tigers’ scoring prowess.

“I mean, it doesn’t always go in the stat sheet, but he probably leads, I mean, our area in deflections.” Tigers head coach Parker Lyga assessed. “In the last three years, we’ve led our division in giving up the fewest amount of points and he’s a huge part of that.”

The rush fits Malone quite well, he considers himself at his best when he’s on the fly and rising to the challenge of a frenetic sport.

“He’s a great shooter, so, driving to the lane, he’ll suck defenses in and kick it out back for Tegan to make a three,” junior teammate Parker Wangen added.

“Yeah, of course, I like how fast-paced my life has been,” Malone continued. “So, it’s been pretty fun.”

Whether he’s beyond the arc, under the tin, or jockeying in the… Post. Malone’s time has been well spent and if his scrappy skills stay a permanent part of Stewie hoops culture, there won’t be any complaints from him.

“I’m probably most proud of the relationships I’ve gotten,” Malone concluded. “I’ve met some really nice people and just playing with them and having fun with them is probably the best experience.”