Prep of the Week: Ben Murray

(ABC 6 News) — Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa Boys Soccer is a competitive and proud program.

Raf Konik always finds a way to get the best out of the young men on his team.

“We have Kirt Rude, we have C.J. Tree, we have Seth Konik,” Coach Konik listed. “They’re all scoring goals and it’s really nice to see that.”

A senior on his team who has put in the effort is Ben Murray; notably when he scored four goals against Cannon Falls on October 12 in the Section 2A quarterfinals.

“Just looking for those quick passes and just working the ball up,” Murray said of his performance that day. “And if you don’t have the shot, pass it out and if you have the shot, take the shot.

But Murray’s impact wasn’t just limited to his offense. He contributed in some form to multiple goals that evening, demonstrating his team player skills.

“Taking it down the net and passing in the middle and just being unselfish with the ball,” Murray stated.

“He usually pushes me to keep up with him,” sophomore teammate Kirt Rude added. “Keep up with the team, I’ve been doing pretty good so far.”

It’s not just Murray’s athleticism either, his attitude also plays a role in keeping spirits high. Something that will be crucial as the Wildcats pursue their third-straight Section 2A Championship win on Thursday.

“When he goes onto the field, he has fun, he doesn’t feel like this is hard work,” Coach Konik discussed. “He’s having fun.”

The Wildcats have many stars that can score, but they wouldn’t have gone this far without Murray. Whether it’s him going off or giving his buddies a window. He’s going to take his team as far as possible. For the senior, he hopes the end includes a State medal.

“He’s peaking at the right level,” Coach Konik said. “He had injuries before and (in) recent games, he really has been able to score a lot of goals.”

“Yeah, just knowing that it could be my last game and that it could be over and done,” Murray concluded. “So, just giving it your all when you have the chance… Hopefully, getting to that State final and winning State.”

The Wildcats play third-seeded Tri-City United in Austin on Thursday at 5 PM for the Section 2A title.