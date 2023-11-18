Stewartville Football knocks off DGF to advance to Class AAA Championship, 28-7

Tigers will face Annadale next for the Class AAA Title on November 25.

(ABC 6 News) – The Stewartville Tigers will play for the Class AAA Football State Championship following their 28-7 win Saturday over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.

The Tigers’ stay at U.S. Bank Stadium will continue for head coach Garrett Mueller’s crew. Quarterback and Mr. Football finalist Ayden Helder led the way with two passing touchdowns and 169 yards.

Parker Wangen was the recipient of Helder’s two scores alongside a 90-yard performance, 50 of those yards coming from a dime of a pass from Helder to Wangen for a touchdown. Carter Miller ran for 63 yards with a score on the ground.

Stewartville’s Isaac Larson held down the anchor on defense, racking up 10 total tackles against the DGF Rebels, four of them being unassisted.

The biggest defensive play of the game came from Mikhail Heydt who returned a third-quarter interception for a 32-yard touchdown. Abdimalik Abdi also had a pick of his own for the Tigers.

Stewartville will play the winner of Dassel-Cokato and Annadale on November 25 for the Class AAA Title at 1 PM at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.