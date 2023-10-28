Mayo Girls Tennis wins Singles and Doubles Class AA Championships

Spartans cap off banner week after winning the Class AA Team Championships on Wednesday.

(ABC 6 News) — After winning their first team State Championship on Wednesday, Mayo Girls Tennis further cemented their presence by winning both the Class AA singles and doubles championships on Friday in Minneapolis.

Claire Loftus bested Eagan’s Cassandra Li to win the singles title 7-5, 6-0. Claire’s younger sister, Aoife, grabbed third place over Elk River’s Ava Nelson, 6-3, 6-3.

Mayo’s Malea Diehn and Keely Ryder followed up by claiming the double championship, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; over Lakeville North’s Keira Kelly and Addy Bowlby.

The Spartans weren’t the only Rochester team to grab some hardware in Minneapolis; Lourdes’ Caroline Daly and Elyse Palen won third place in the Class A Tournament.