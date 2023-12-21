Zach Vanderpool signs letter with North Dakota State Football

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — As part of Early National Signing Day, many student-athletes across the country took the time to make their college destinations official while they still could.

One such local athlete did the same as Byron’s Zach Vanderpool signed his letter to play for North Dakota State Football Wednesday.

The senior Bear helped Byron Football this past season reach the Class 4A State Tournament while also playing basketball.

When asked what led to ultimately choosing the Bison, Vanderpool explained that it simply felt like he had a spot on the team.

“A definite role to be a pass rusher there and be on that very good defense,” Vanderpool said. “Being part of a winning program is a very big thing for me.”

The two-way lineman also discussed what he feels he learned during his time as a Byron Bear and the lessons that has helped push himself into a better athlete.

“Always putting my best foot forward on the field at all times at practice,” Vanderpool continued. “Really just hard work ethic no matter what, no matter if in basketball my shots aren’t falling or in football if I’m not making all the plays, just keep playing, keep pushing through it.”

Vanderpool will be coming into a new era for Bison Football following the program making Tim Polasek their newest head coach for the 2024 season.

Other local athletes also put pen to paper during the day, Minot State Football announced that former Kasson-Mantorville KoMet Matt Donovan will officially be joining the program after transferring from Bemidji State.

Lake Mills’ Logan Bacon was officially listed as an incoming walk-on by Iowa State Football where he is set to reunite with his older brother Caleb.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa Football’s Jack Boraas announced his intentions to play for Wisconsin-River Falls while Osage’s Taylor Klobassa signed her letter to play for Simpson College Softball in Indianola.