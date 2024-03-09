West Hancock sets shuttle hurdle record at Indoor State Championships
A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.
(ABC 6 News) — The West Hancock Track & Field team came away with some history during the IATC Championships on Friday. The Eagles’ shuttle hurdle crew of Kellan & Mitchell Smith, Jaxon Peterson and Evan Ford notched in a time of 33.87 seconds to win the event in Class 1A.