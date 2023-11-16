West Hancock FB wins Class A Championship over Woodbury Central in final minute, 30-28

(ABC 6 News) — West Hancock Eagles Football claimed its third Class A State title in five years in a thrilling 30-28 victory at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls Thursday. The Eagles previously won the Class A Championship in 2019 and 2021.

Former Prep of the Week Mitchell Smith led his team with 103 yards and a rush touchdown, the senior also threw the game-winning touchdown to Brady Bixel with 37 seconds in regulation. Smith also had a key interception to give the Eagles the chance to go ahead with 7:20 left in the fourth quarter.

Kellen Smith added 74 rush yards on six carries while Kale Zuehl toughed out a second-half injury to finish with 62 rush yards on 15 carries.

West Hancock avenges their 2022 appearance in the Class A Championship where they were shut out by Grundy Center, 27-0.

The Eagles finish 12-1 on the season as another State title is heading back to Britt.