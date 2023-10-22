Times and matches for local teams in MSHSL State Soccer Tournaments released

Both of SCLA and PIZM’s programs begin their State runs this Wednesday and Thursday.

(ABC 6 News) — The brackets for the MSHSL State Soccer Tournaments have been released along with the dates and starting times for four Southeast Minnesota teams involved.

In the Boys Class A Tournament, #5 SCLA will face #4 PIZM at Irondale High School in New Brighton on Wednesday at 7:30 PM.

As for the Girls Class A Tournament, the #3 SCLA Saints host St. Croix Prep also at Irondale High School, playing at 5:30 PM on Wednesday. The PIZM girls team will begin its first foray into State as a random draw against #1 Providence Academy. Kickoff for that game is 7:30 PM on Thursday at Eden Prairie High School.

For the full brackets, click here for the boys and here for the girls.