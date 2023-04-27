Stewartville’s Josh Buri enters transfer portal after two seasons with SDSU Football

Buri played eight games in two seasons at South Dakota State, was part of 2023 FCS National Championship team.

(ABC 6 News) — A Southeast Minnesotan’s next college home is now up in the air.

Stewartville native Josh Buri announced on social media Wednesday he is entering the transfer portal after spending the past two seasons with South Dakota State Football.

Buri was a redshirt sophomore this past year as the Jackrabbits went on to win the 2023 FCS National Championship, the first-ever FCS title for the program.

The running back played sparingly during his two years in Brookings, a grand total of 8 games. However, the former Stewartville Tiger was able to record a touchdown in 2021 during a 55-7 victory over Dixie State.