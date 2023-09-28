Spring Valley’s Chris Erichsen to be inducted into Saint John’s Hall of Honor

The Kingsland High School alum was a 9-time MIAC Conference champion runner for the Johnnies.

(ABC 6 News) — A Spring Valley native will officially be remembered as one of Saint John’s finest athletes.

Chris Erichsen, a three-sport athlete at Kingsland High School, is set to be part of the 2023 Saint John’s J-Club Hall of Honor class. Erichsen joined the Johnnies in 2004 after winning two state titles with Kingsland his senior year.

Erichsen proved to be one of the most successful track stars in Johnnies history, winning 9 MIAC Conference championships. He also became a seven-time Division III All-American in cross country and track combined.

Erichsen even made it to the NCAA Division III Championships placing second in the steeplechase twice as well as in the 5,000 meter race.

Saint John’s will hold a ceremony for Erichsen and ten other inductees on October 14 at the school’s Guild Hall in Collegeville.