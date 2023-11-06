Southeast MN volleyball players discuss heading to State Tournaments

Byron, Caledonia and Mabel-Canton all won their sections on Saturday, November 4.

(ABC 6 News) — This week, the Volleyball State Tournaments will get underway on Wednesday and last through Saturday.

Three Southeast Minnesota teams will look to acquire State gold in St. Paul after winning their sections on Saturday, November 4.

Byron, Caledonia and Mabel-Canton all clinched their tickets to the dance and are ready to get things underway.

“We’re going to have to put up a fight, it’s not easy up there,” Caledonia senior Logan Koepke assessed. “But we know that if we stay together and we keep talking on the court, keep staying positive, we know we can get it done.”

“I just felt this sense of relief for everything I’ve worked on for so long.” Byron junior Kailani Schroeder said. “Just finally feeling like I’ve accomplished something so great.”

“I mean we’re firing on all cylinders, not just one or two hitters but everyone,” Mabel-Canton junior Saijal Slafter. “We used everyone today and our defense is all over the place and we can make it all the way.”

All three schools are the third seed in their respective brackets, with Byron starting on Wednesday at 7 PM against Monticello in the Class AAA Tournament.

Caledonia faces off against Concordia Academy at 3 PM on Thursday in the Class AA bracket; followed by Mabel-Canton versus Badger/GMR in the Class AAA Tournament at 7 PM.