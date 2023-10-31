Riverland Men’s Soccer receives end-of-season Region XIII honors

Blue Devils head coach Frank Spaeth was named the Region Men’s Soccer Coach of the Year.

(ABC 6 News) — Some props are in order for Riverland’s Men’s Soccer following their first Region XIII title in program history this season.

A handful of Blue Devils received all-region honors as defender Diego Prada was named the Region XIII MVP for his efforts on the pitch.

Head coach Frank Spaeth was named the region’s men’s soccer coach of the year following an 8-8-3 campaign for Riverland as players Nstako Baloyi, Alex Ulrich and Luis Lofego were named to the all-region team as well.