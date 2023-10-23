RCTC Women’s Soccer discusses third-straight Region XIII title win

Yellowjackets host the NJCAA’s top D-III team, Delta College, on Saturday, Oct. 28 in Rochester.

(ABC 6 News) — Off the heels of silencing #2 Anoka-Ramsey in the Region XIII Championship on October 21, the RCTC Yellowjackets are enjoying the moment and the opportunity to play in the Midwestern District Championship.

Delta College, the premier D-III women’s soccer team in the NJCAA, will come to the Yellowjackets’ turf next week, which means RCTC cannot afford any mistakes come game time.

“We are running into the number one team in the country next week,” head coach Bryan Weiss said. “So, to beat Delta, we’re going to have to play perfect.”

The players understand the gravity of the situation and their chemistry with each other has the players believing they can go far in the postseason.

“It feels amazing to be part of this team,” sophomore Mackenzie Polson added. “I love that I’m part of this team and Bryan’s a great coach. He keeps us going, he keeps us all together and I have a great team.”

“Well, we’ve put so much work in this season,” fellow sophomore Keely Troupe mentioned. “And then coming back two times in a row as a sophomore is a very cool experience. These freshmen have really put a lot of work in and you know, what? I’m excited to see what they do next year.”

