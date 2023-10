The Yellowjackets face North Dakota SCS on Sunday at 1 PM in St. Cloud.

(ABC 6 News) — After defeating Central Lakes College on Sunday in a 21-0 decision, RCTC Football will play for the MCAC Championship this coming Sunday.

ABC 6 Sports Director Jose Solis spoke to players Micha Tobin and Daniel Graham on how the team’s hard work has led them to this point.