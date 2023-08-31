Paul Bachman stepping down as John Marshall Girls Swim & Dive head coach after 23 years

Lauren Kalwasinski to succeed Bachman in the same capacity.

(ABC 6 News) — After 23 years on the job, John Marshall Girls’ Swim & Dive head coach Paul Bachman will step down from his role.

ABC 6 Sports confirmed the news with John Marshall High School on Wednesday, as Lauren Kalwasinski is set to take over as the new head coach.

In addition to the girls, Bachman has also led the boys’ team for 37 years, coaching at least seven Minnesota state champions and is a hall of famer at his alma mater, Macalester College.