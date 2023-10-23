Minnesota section football begins on Tuesday

Quarterfinal action across multiple sections kicks off as the road to the Prep Bowl begins.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota section playoff football gets rolling on Tuesday with several Southeast Minnesota teams in action. All games start at 7 PM unless noted differently.

Section 1 9-Man

Lanesboro 8 @ Kingsland 1

@ Kingsland Grand Meadow 7 @ LeRoy-Ostrander 2

@ LeRoy-Ostrander Mabel-Canton 6 @ Spring Grove 3

@ Spring Grove Southland5 @ Houston4

Section 3 9-Man

GHECT5 @ AC/GE4

Section 1A

Hayfield 8 @ Fillmore Central 1

@ Fillmore Central Wabasha-Kellogg 7 @ Bethlehem Academy 2

@ Bethlehem Academy Rushford-Peterson 6 @ Kenyon-Wanamingo 3

@ Kenyon-Wanamingo Goodhue5 @ Blooming Prairie4

Section 1AA

Cotter 6 @ Chatfield 3

@ Chatfield Lewiston-Altura5 @ St. Charles4

Section 2AA

JWP 6 @ Triton 3

@ Triton Blue Earth Area5 @ NRHEG4

Section 1AAA

Red Wing 8 @ Stewartville 1

@ Stewartville Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7 @ Lourdes 2

@ Lourdes La Crescent-Hokah 6 @ PEM 3

@ PEM Pine Island5 @ Lake City4

Section 3AAA

Albert Lea8 @ Fairmont1

Section 1AAAA

Austin5 @ Faribault4

Section 1AAAAA

Century5 @ John Marshall4

Class 6A