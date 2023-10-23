Minnesota section football begins on Tuesday
Quarterfinal action across multiple sections kicks off as the road to the Prep Bowl begins.
(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota section playoff football gets rolling on Tuesday with several Southeast Minnesota teams in action. All games start at 7 PM unless noted differently.
Section 1 9-Man
- Lanesboro8 @ Kingsland1
- Grand Meadow7 @ LeRoy-Ostrander2
- Mabel-Canton6 @ Spring Grove3
- Southland5 @ Houston4
Section 3 9-Man
- GHECT5 @ AC/GE4
Section 1A
- Hayfield8 @ Fillmore Central1
- Wabasha-Kellogg7 @ Bethlehem Academy2
- Rushford-Peterson6 @ Kenyon-Wanamingo3
- Goodhue5 @ Blooming Prairie4
Section 1AA
- Cotter6 @ Chatfield3
- Lewiston-Altura5 @ St. Charles4
Section 2AA
- JWP6 @ Triton3
- Blue Earth Area5 @ NRHEG4
Section 1AAA
- Red Wing8 @ Stewartville1
- Zumbrota-Mazeppa7 @ Lourdes2
- La Crescent-Hokah6 @ PEM3
- Pine Island5 @ Lake City4
Section 3AAA
- Albert Lea8 @ Fairmont1
Section 1AAAA
- Austin5 @ Faribault4
Section 1AAAAA
- Century5 @ John Marshall4
Class 6A
- MayoSect 3-5 @ St. Michael-AlbertvilleSect 5-4