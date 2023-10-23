Minnesota section football begins on Tuesday

Jose Solis KAALTV

Quarterfinal action across multiple sections kicks off as the road to the Prep Bowl begins.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota section playoff football gets rolling on Tuesday with several Southeast Minnesota teams in action. All games start at 7 PM unless noted differently.

Section 1 9-Man

  • Lanesboro8 @ Kingsland1
  • Grand Meadow7 @ LeRoy-Ostrander2
  • Mabel-Canton6 @ Spring Grove3
  • Southland5 @ Houston4

Section 3 9-Man

  • GHECT5 @ AC/GE4

Section 1A

  • Hayfield8 @ Fillmore Central1
  • Wabasha-Kellogg7 @ Bethlehem Academy2
  • Rushford-Peterson6 @ Kenyon-Wanamingo3
  • Goodhue5 @ Blooming Prairie4

Section 1AA

  • Cotter6 @ Chatfield3
  • Lewiston-Altura5 @ St. Charles4

Section 2AA

  • JWP6 @ Triton3
  • Blue Earth Area5 @ NRHEG4

Section 1AAA

  • Red Wing8 @ Stewartville1
  • Zumbrota-Mazeppa7 @ Lourdes2
  • La Crescent-Hokah6 @ PEM3
  • Pine Island5 @ Lake City4

Section 3AAA

  • Albert Lea8 @ Fairmont1

Section 1AAAA

  • Austin5 @ Faribault4

Section 1AAAAA

  • Century5 @ John Marshall4

Class 6A

  • MayoSect 3-5 @ St. Michael-AlbertvilleSect 5-4