Local Southeast Minnesota boys basketball players at MBCA Showcase

Four SE Minnesota standouts participated in the event at Hopkins High School in Minnetonka.

(ABC 6 News) — On Saturday, June 17, many boys basketball standouts from across Minnesota converged at Hopkins High School for the MBCA Showcase. Several college coaches from Division 1 to JUCO were also there to watch and observe, including Minnesota, Iowa and Iowa State.

Multiple Southeast Minnesotans were present, including Stewartville’s Henry Tschetter and Caleb Bancroft. Fellow Stewartville Tiger Parker Wangen was invited but didn’t play due to injury.

Byron’s Max Dearborn was selected, but injury prevented him from playing as well. Other local hoopers included Kasson-Mantorville’s Ethan Lee and Century’s Shuan Wysocki.