Fillmore Central FB’s Chris Mensink named the Minnesota Vikings Coach of the Week

(ABC 6 News) — Southeast Minnesota always loves the chance to show what its high school teams are capable of against the rest of the state.

The Minnesota Vikings seem to agree, on Wednesday, the chose Fillmore Central football head coach Chris Mensink as their latest Coach of the Week.

Mensink is in his 17th season as Falcons head coach, recognized by the Vikings for helping Fillmore Central win their first Section 1A Championship last year. The Vikings organization also praised Mensink for his dedication to teaching players and students key lessons and what do to when certain situations come up in real life.

The Vikings, as they do with all their Coach of the Week recipients, will donate $1,000 to Falcons football as well.

The Falcons will host Rushford-Peterson in the ABC 6 Game of the Week this Friday at 7 PM.