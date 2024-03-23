Dodge County’s McKenna LaFleur commits to Saint Mary’s Women’s Hockey

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — Dodge County Girls Hockey’s McKenna LaFleur has decided on her school for the future.

The senior will head to Saint Mary’s in Winona after helping the Wildcats reach the Girls Hockey State Tournament this past season. LaFleur had 14 goals and 17 assists in her final year with a shot-on-goal percentage of 87.5.

Saint Mary’s had two former Wildcats on its roster last season, senior Kennedy Kraus and junior Anna Braun.