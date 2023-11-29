Dodge County Girls hockey stays perfect, Albert Lea Boys wins season opener
The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.
(ABC 6 News) — Highlights of South St. Paul vs. Dodge County girls hockey and Albert Lea vs. Lourdes boys hockey on Tuesday, November 28.
The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.