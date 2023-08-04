Cresco native Clayton Ollendieck makes Danny Wuerffel watchlist

The award is given to the college football player that does the best community work off the field.

(ABC 6 News) — Ahead of the college football season, a former Crestwood Cadet is on the watchlist for a meaningful college football award.

Clayton Ollendieck, a senior tight end for Troy Trojans Football in Alabama, has been named to the Danny Wuerffel Award watchlist. The award is given to the college football player that does the best community work off the field.

On the field, Ollendieck looks to make the most of his senior year this season after starting 12 games last year and catching six passes for 45 yards.