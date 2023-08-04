Brandon Ratzloff hired as an assistant on Grizzlies coaching staff

Brandon is the son of former Grizzlies head coach Chris Ratzloff, now with the Chippewa Steel.

(ABC 6 News) — Following Chris Ratzloff’s departure from the Rochester Grizzlies, it turns out there will still be a Ratzloff on the coaching staff after all this season.

The Grizzlies announced on Thursday that Brandon Ratzloff, who is Chris’ son, will be an assistant on the Grizzlies staff with new head coach Tyler Veen for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Brandon recently finished his college hockey career at Augsburg University in Minneapolis. Brandon said in a statement he is ready to help players, quote, “Reach their full potential as players and as people.”