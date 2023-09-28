Austin Boys Soccer head coach Jens Levisen gets 200th career win

The Packers defeated Northfield, 4-0, on Tuesday to get the milestone victory.

(ABC 6 News) — Austin Boys Soccer head coach Jen Levisen achieved his 200th career win with the Packers on Tuesday, the team dousing him water cooler bath following the victory.

The Packers defeated the visiting Northfield Raiders, 4-0 as Levisen’s crew won their third straight game. Levisen is in his 19th season as Packers boys soccer head coach and looks to keep his team on the right track for their final four games of the year.

Three of those games will be at home, the Packers will be visiting Winona on Thursday at 7 PM.