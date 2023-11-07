2023 State Football Playoff Dates for the Week of 11/5 – 11/12

The Minnesota State Quarterfinals for football begin on Thursday.

(ABC 6 News) — High school football State playoffs for Minnesota get underway on Thursday with local teams spread out far and wide in quarterfinal action. Additionally, West Hancock, our area’s last remaining North Iowa team is back in Cedar Falls on Thursday for the Iowa Class A Semifinals.

See below for all local matchups happening from Thursday through Saturday.

North Iowa

Class A 11/9 West Hancock 3 @ Madrid 2 – 10 AM @ UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls



Southeast Minnesota