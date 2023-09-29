ABC 6 Game of the Week Preview: Mayo Football can’t give Lakeville South any chances

Spartans host the #2 Cougars at 7 PM on Friday.

(ABC 6 News) — Through four games in their first year of Class 6A football, the Mayo Spartans have seen plenty of tough tests.

Now, the 2-2 Spartans face Class 6A’s number two team, Lakeville South, a week after losing at the 6A runners-up, Rosemount.

There are things the Spartans have done well in the eyes of Head Coach Donny Holcomb; but in facing a formidable foe like the Cougars, he points out nothing can be left to chance.

“Well, we know that they’re going to come in with a powerful running game and we’re going to see that same t-formation,” Coach Holcomb noted. “And we’re going to have to do a heck of a job with our responsibilities to try to slow that thing down.”

“Offensively, kind of the same thing. They’re going to have a very very tough defense that we can’t afford to give them anything for free or we’re going to put ourselves in a big hole early.”

ABC 6 News will have live pre-game coverage of Lakeville South versus Mayo at 6 PM, followed by highlights at 10 PM on ABC 6 Sports Zone.