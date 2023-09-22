Gophers announce women’s basketball Big 10 schedule
(ABC 6 News) – The lady Gophers will have nine home games, as well as nine away games, against Big 10 opponents this basketball season.
According to the University of Minnesota, the women’s basketball team will have their conference play start at home on Dec. 10 against Purdue. That game will be followed by the following conference matchups:
- Dec. 30 away game at Iowa
- Jan. 3 home game against Maryland
- Jan. 9 away game at Michigan
- Jan. 14 home game against Nebraska
- Jan. 17 away game at Indiana
- Jan. 20 home game against Michigan State
- Jan. 23 away game at Wisconsin
- Jan. 28 away game at Illinois
- Jan. 31 home game against Penn State
- Feb. 5 away game against Michigan State
- Feb. 8 home game against Ohio State
- Feb. 13 away game at Rutgers
- Feb. 17 home game against Northwestern
- Feb. 20 home game against Wisconsin
- Feb. 24 away at Nebraska
- Feb. 28 final regular home game against Iowa
- March 3 final regular season away game against Penn State
In addition, basketball fans will also be able to attend the Big Ten Tournament at Target Center in March. The tournament will be held from March 6-10.
Tipoff times, as well as broadcast schedules, will be announced at a later time.
CLICK HERE for ticket information.