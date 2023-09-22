Gophers announce women’s basketball Big 10 schedule

(ABC 6 News) – The lady Gophers will have nine home games, as well as nine away games, against Big 10 opponents this basketball season.

According to the University of Minnesota, the women’s basketball team will have their conference play start at home on Dec. 10 against Purdue. That game will be followed by the following conference matchups:

Dec. 30 away game at Iowa

Jan. 3 home game against Maryland

Jan. 9 away game at Michigan

Jan. 14 home game against Nebraska

Jan. 17 away game at Indiana

Jan. 20 home game against Michigan State

Jan. 23 away game at Wisconsin

Jan. 28 away game at Illinois

Jan. 31 home game against Penn State

Feb. 5 away game against Michigan State

Feb. 8 home game against Ohio State

Feb. 13 away game at Rutgers

Feb. 17 home game against Northwestern

Feb. 20 home game against Wisconsin

Feb. 24 away at Nebraska

Feb. 28 final regular home game against Iowa

March 3 final regular season away game against Penn State

In addition, basketball fans will also be able to attend the Big Ten Tournament at Target Center in March. The tournament will be held from March 6-10.

Tipoff times, as well as broadcast schedules, will be announced at a later time.

CLICK HERE for ticket information.