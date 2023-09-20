Correa put on 10-day injured list due to foot injury

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Twins will be without shortstop Carlos Correa for the next 10 days due to a left foot injury.

Team officials announced the move Wednesday morning, saying Correa has plantar fasciitis. On Tuesday, the team said Correa would likely be out until at least Friday.

Correa was not in the lineup Tuesday night, a day after he left a game against Cincinnati after one inning. Correa made a sudden stop after catching TJ Friedl’s popup in short left field.

Correa has hit .230 in the 135 games this season and has an on-base percentage of .312.

While designating Correa on the injury list, the team moved outfielder Trevor Larnach up from the St. Paul Saints. So far this season, Larnach has a batting average of .216 for the Twins in the 50 games he has played with them. During his 72 games for the Saints, he has a batting average of .271.