Adams native Laney Weis at Team USA youth tryouts

The Southland Rebel still awaits to see if she qualified for her age class.

The Southland Rebel still awaits to see if she qualified for her age class.

(ABC 6 News) — Southland Rebel and Adams native Laney Weis took a trip to Florida this week, hoping to qualify at Team USA Softball’s youth tryouts.

Last season, Weis finished in the top five in Minnesota for strikeouts and landed in the top 15 in ERA. Weis played three games this past week and was evaluated against 29 other pitchers in her age group.

As of now, there are no results announced yet, so only time will tell if Weis has made the cut.