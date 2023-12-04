‘Zoodazzle’ returns after 4-year-hiatus

The Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo's beloved 'Zoodazzle' holiday event is making its return this year after a four-year-hiatus in Byron this weekend.

Between Friday and Saturday evening, organizers say thousands of people showed up to the event to take part in games, crafts, and even a visit from Santa Claus himself.

Oxbow Park’s trails and walkways are decorated with more than 200,000 lights.

Next weekend, there will be a lights show on Friday and Saturday nights from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.